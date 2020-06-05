All apartments in Los Angeles
16619 BIENVENEDA Place
16619 BIENVENEDA Place

16619 Bienveneda Place · No Longer Available
Location

16619 Bienveneda Place, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Traditional on a beautiful cul de sac street. The interior is light and bright and features a spacious open floorplan that is adorned with new Hardwood floors, wood-beamed ceilings, a cozy fireplace and French doors that provide a wonderful indoor/outdoor ambiance. The kitchen was recently remodeled with new white cabinetry, white subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, a new oven and cooktop. Up the stairs is a large master suite that features a beautifully remodeled bath, spacious walk-in closet, and two additional bedrooms. Outside is an expansive covered patio and a great deck for entertaining. This is truly a wonderful Palisades home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16619 BIENVENEDA Place have any available units?
16619 BIENVENEDA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16619 BIENVENEDA Place have?
Some of 16619 BIENVENEDA Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16619 BIENVENEDA Place currently offering any rent specials?
16619 BIENVENEDA Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16619 BIENVENEDA Place pet-friendly?
No, 16619 BIENVENEDA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16619 BIENVENEDA Place offer parking?
Yes, 16619 BIENVENEDA Place does offer parking.
Does 16619 BIENVENEDA Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16619 BIENVENEDA Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16619 BIENVENEDA Place have a pool?
No, 16619 BIENVENEDA Place does not have a pool.
Does 16619 BIENVENEDA Place have accessible units?
No, 16619 BIENVENEDA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16619 BIENVENEDA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16619 BIENVENEDA Place has units with dishwashers.
