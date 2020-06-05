16619 BIENVENEDA Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Traditional on a beautiful cul de sac street. The interior is light and bright and features a spacious open floorplan that is adorned with new Hardwood floors, wood-beamed ceilings, a cozy fireplace and French doors that provide a wonderful indoor/outdoor ambiance. The kitchen was recently remodeled with new white cabinetry, white subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, a new oven and cooktop. Up the stairs is a large master suite that features a beautifully remodeled bath, spacious walk-in closet, and two additional bedrooms. Outside is an expansive covered patio and a great deck for entertaining. This is truly a wonderful Palisades home.