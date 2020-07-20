1657 W 185th St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Quiet and Ex-Large 3bd/2ba Single Family Home in a cul-de-sac - Ex-large 3bd/2ba single family home in a quiet cul-de-sac all in one level, ex-wide driveway and large 2 car garage, hardwood floor and tile throughout the property, 2 bonus sun room - one next to large family room and one next to master bedroom; great layout with easy access from garage to kitchen, two large bedrooms with large bathroom in the middle on one side of the house, and one large bedroom with en-suite bathroom on the other side of the house, beautiful front, side, and backyard with many great fruit trees. Pets submit for approval.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change



(RLNE4781026)