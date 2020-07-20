All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1657 W 185th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1657 W 185th St
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

1657 W 185th St

1657 West 185th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor Gateway South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1657 West 185th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90248
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Quiet and Ex-Large 3bd/2ba Single Family Home in a cul-de-sac - Ex-large 3bd/2ba single family home in a quiet cul-de-sac all in one level, ex-wide driveway and large 2 car garage, hardwood floor and tile throughout the property, 2 bonus sun room - one next to large family room and one next to master bedroom; great layout with easy access from garage to kitchen, two large bedrooms with large bathroom in the middle on one side of the house, and one large bedroom with en-suite bathroom on the other side of the house, beautiful front, side, and backyard with many great fruit trees. Pets submit for approval.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change

(RLNE4781026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1657 W 185th St have any available units?
1657 W 185th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1657 W 185th St have?
Some of 1657 W 185th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1657 W 185th St currently offering any rent specials?
1657 W 185th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1657 W 185th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1657 W 185th St is pet friendly.
Does 1657 W 185th St offer parking?
Yes, 1657 W 185th St offers parking.
Does 1657 W 185th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1657 W 185th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1657 W 185th St have a pool?
No, 1657 W 185th St does not have a pool.
Does 1657 W 185th St have accessible units?
No, 1657 W 185th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1657 W 185th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1657 W 185th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College