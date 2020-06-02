All apartments in Los Angeles
1657 South POINT VIEW Street
1657 South POINT VIEW Street

1657 South Point View Street · No Longer Available
Location

1657 South Point View Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This gorgeous remodeled Spanish/contemporary home features 3 bed/3.5 bath + den and sits on a huge lot in trendy Faircrest Heights neighborhood. Enter through the large living room with fireplace, barreled ceilings, and built-in bookshelves. Separate formal dining room opens to remodeled chefs kitchen and features a center island and top of the line appliances. Large master suite has it's own private bathroom, walk in closets and sliding doors leading to patio. the grassy backyard is large and private, perfect for family dining and entertaining. other details include central a/c and heat, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, inside laundry, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1657 South POINT VIEW Street have any available units?
1657 South POINT VIEW Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1657 South POINT VIEW Street have?
Some of 1657 South POINT VIEW Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1657 South POINT VIEW Street currently offering any rent specials?
1657 South POINT VIEW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1657 South POINT VIEW Street pet-friendly?
No, 1657 South POINT VIEW Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1657 South POINT VIEW Street offer parking?
Yes, 1657 South POINT VIEW Street offers parking.
Does 1657 South POINT VIEW Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1657 South POINT VIEW Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1657 South POINT VIEW Street have a pool?
No, 1657 South POINT VIEW Street does not have a pool.
Does 1657 South POINT VIEW Street have accessible units?
No, 1657 South POINT VIEW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1657 South POINT VIEW Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1657 South POINT VIEW Street has units with dishwashers.

