1657 South POINT VIEW Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This gorgeous remodeled Spanish/contemporary home features 3 bed/3.5 bath + den and sits on a huge lot in trendy Faircrest Heights neighborhood. Enter through the large living room with fireplace, barreled ceilings, and built-in bookshelves. Separate formal dining room opens to remodeled chefs kitchen and features a center island and top of the line appliances. Large master suite has it's own private bathroom, walk in closets and sliding doors leading to patio. the grassy backyard is large and private, perfect for family dining and entertaining. other details include central a/c and heat, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, inside laundry, and much more.