1652 TALMADGE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This fully renovated Franklin Hills Mediterranean Duplex is a beauty to behold! Originally built in 1923 the unit has been tastefully updated through out. A large open living area and plenty of natural light, this unit will make a beautiful home for any renter! The space offers upwards of 1,400 square feet with hardwood floors spanning throughout. Comprised of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room and an eating area the unit takes up the entire bottom floor offering both space and privacy. Renter's and guests can rest assured knowing that they have access to a 2 car garage as well as plenty of off-street parking that is just walking distance to Prospect studio's. Both Hillhurst and Franklin Avenue are just steps away in addition to endless shops, restaurants & entertainment. To boot, the area's best schools are just around the corner, all in all a delightful find! Tenant to verify all MLS information.