All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1652 TALMADGE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1652 TALMADGE Street
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:10 AM

1652 TALMADGE Street

1652 Talmadge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1652 Talmadge Street, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This fully renovated Franklin Hills Mediterranean Duplex is a beauty to behold! Originally built in 1923 the unit has been tastefully updated through out. A large open living area and plenty of natural light, this unit will make a beautiful home for any renter! The space offers upwards of 1,400 square feet with hardwood floors spanning throughout. Comprised of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room and an eating area the unit takes up the entire bottom floor offering both space and privacy. Renter's and guests can rest assured knowing that they have access to a 2 car garage as well as plenty of off-street parking that is just walking distance to Prospect studio's. Both Hillhurst and Franklin Avenue are just steps away in addition to endless shops, restaurants & entertainment. To boot, the area's best schools are just around the corner, all in all a delightful find! Tenant to verify all MLS information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1652 TALMADGE Street have any available units?
1652 TALMADGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1652 TALMADGE Street have?
Some of 1652 TALMADGE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1652 TALMADGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1652 TALMADGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1652 TALMADGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1652 TALMADGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1652 TALMADGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1652 TALMADGE Street offers parking.
Does 1652 TALMADGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1652 TALMADGE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1652 TALMADGE Street have a pool?
No, 1652 TALMADGE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1652 TALMADGE Street have accessible units?
No, 1652 TALMADGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1652 TALMADGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1652 TALMADGE Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College