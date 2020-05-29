All apartments in Los Angeles
1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

1650 N Sunset Plaza Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1650 N Sunset Plaza Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Sweet escape to one of the finest contemporary home located on lower Sunset Plaza Dr. Located on a corner lot and most recently remodeled with top of the line finishes. This gorgeous home is simple yet sophisticated with amazing views from every room. Drenched yourself in the California sun in the daytime and indulge in the Los Angeles night view in the evening. 2-car garage with 2 parking spaces on driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have?
Some of 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does offer parking.
Does 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has a pool.
Does 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has units with dishwashers.
