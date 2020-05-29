1650 N Sunset Plaza Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90069 Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Sweet escape to one of the finest contemporary home located on lower Sunset Plaza Dr. Located on a corner lot and most recently remodeled with top of the line finishes. This gorgeous home is simple yet sophisticated with amazing views from every room. Drenched yourself in the California sun in the daytime and indulge in the Los Angeles night view in the evening. 2-car garage with 2 parking spaces on driveway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.