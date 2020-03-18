All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 165 South ORANGE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
165 South ORANGE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

165 South ORANGE Drive

165 South Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

165 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This remodeled upper unit in Hancock park has all the charm of the old neighborhood without any of the antiquity inside. Updates to the kitchen, appliances, fixtures, and bathrooms mean a functional and sophisticated space ready for your touch. And with no one above you, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom layout feels more like a house than an apartment, with a formal dining room, a galley kitchen with a breakfast nook for simpler dining, and a grand living room with a picture window perfect for relaxing and ruminating. The sun is all you need to light this top story charmer, but recessed lighting takes the task over for these shorter days and longer nights. With bountiful closet space, 3 large bedrooms - one with an en suite bathroom, and a heated pool, Orange drive is the perfect place to settle into this New Year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 South ORANGE Drive have any available units?
165 South ORANGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 South ORANGE Drive have?
Some of 165 South ORANGE Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 South ORANGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
165 South ORANGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 South ORANGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 165 South ORANGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 165 South ORANGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 165 South ORANGE Drive offers parking.
Does 165 South ORANGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 South ORANGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 South ORANGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 165 South ORANGE Drive has a pool.
Does 165 South ORANGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 165 South ORANGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 165 South ORANGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 South ORANGE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College