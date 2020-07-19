16459 AKRON Street

Amenities

Lovely Pacific Palisades 3 bedroom home, ready to occupy on June 1st! Great floorplan features a charming living room with fireplace, dining area and large, open kitchen with center island, wet bar and wine fridge. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs with remodeled baths. Sunny master features a luxurious bathroom with oversized tub and separate shower. Upstairs covered balcony, rear patio, and terraced yard with fruit trees affords privacy, tranquility, and a peek of the ocean at the top. Hardwood floors and updated architectural details make this a warm and inviting home, perfect for entertaining and family life. Conveniently located, close to schools and a very short drive to the newly opened Palisades Village, (Caruso's latest dining and shopping creation!) Lease term is flexible, though 1 year + is preferred. Other lease terms will be considered at alternate pricing.