Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16459 AKRON Street
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:12 PM

16459 AKRON Street

16459 W Akron St · No Longer Available
Location

16459 W Akron St, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Pacific Palisades 3 bedroom home, ready to occupy on June 1st! Great floorplan features a charming living room with fireplace, dining area and large, open kitchen with center island, wet bar and wine fridge. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs with remodeled baths. Sunny master features a luxurious bathroom with oversized tub and separate shower. Upstairs covered balcony, rear patio, and terraced yard with fruit trees affords privacy, tranquility, and a peek of the ocean at the top. Hardwood floors and updated architectural details make this a warm and inviting home, perfect for entertaining and family life. Conveniently located, close to schools and a very short drive to the newly opened Palisades Village, (Caruso's latest dining and shopping creation!) Lease term is flexible, though 1 year + is preferred. Other lease terms will be considered at alternate pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16459 AKRON Street have any available units?
16459 AKRON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16459 AKRON Street have?
Some of 16459 AKRON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16459 AKRON Street currently offering any rent specials?
16459 AKRON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16459 AKRON Street pet-friendly?
No, 16459 AKRON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16459 AKRON Street offer parking?
Yes, 16459 AKRON Street offers parking.
Does 16459 AKRON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16459 AKRON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16459 AKRON Street have a pool?
No, 16459 AKRON Street does not have a pool.
Does 16459 AKRON Street have accessible units?
No, 16459 AKRON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16459 AKRON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16459 AKRON Street has units with dishwashers.
