Los Angeles, CA
1642 LINDACREST Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1642 LINDACREST Drive

1642 N Lindacrest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1642 N Lindacrest Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
guest suite
hot tub
European-style contemporary home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills just a few minutes from the Beverly Hills Hotel. This light and bright home features gorgeous hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. The primary level has a California-style open floor plan that includes the formal living room, family room, and dining area; all which open up to a large, sunshine-filled terrace with a lovely treetop view and pool. Also on this level is the gorgeous sleek kitchen that includes a large center island, stainless steel appliances, and a big window that lets in a ton of natural light. Upstairs, the spacious master suite is bright and sunny with canyon views and features a fireplace, stunning bathroom, and large walk-in closet. Three additional guest suites, elevator, and a entertaining room complete this home that is located in an amazing and safe location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 LINDACREST Drive have any available units?
1642 LINDACREST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 LINDACREST Drive have?
Some of 1642 LINDACREST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 LINDACREST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1642 LINDACREST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 LINDACREST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1642 LINDACREST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1642 LINDACREST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1642 LINDACREST Drive offers parking.
Does 1642 LINDACREST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1642 LINDACREST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 LINDACREST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1642 LINDACREST Drive has a pool.
Does 1642 LINDACREST Drive have accessible units?
No, 1642 LINDACREST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 LINDACREST Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1642 LINDACREST Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
