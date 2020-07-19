1642 LINDACREST Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool guest suite hot tub

European-style contemporary home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills just a few minutes from the Beverly Hills Hotel. This light and bright home features gorgeous hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. The primary level has a California-style open floor plan that includes the formal living room, family room, and dining area; all which open up to a large, sunshine-filled terrace with a lovely treetop view and pool. Also on this level is the gorgeous sleek kitchen that includes a large center island, stainless steel appliances, and a big window that lets in a ton of natural light. Upstairs, the spacious master suite is bright and sunny with canyon views and features a fireplace, stunning bathroom, and large walk-in closet. Three additional guest suites, elevator, and a entertaining room complete this home that is located in an amazing and safe location.