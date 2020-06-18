1641 WOODS Drive

Amenities

Just in time for summer! Available immediately - spectacular celebrity hideaway just minutes above Chateau Marmont. Dramatic architectural masterpiece of polished concrete, steel and glass construction with stunning, unobstructed views of the LA skyline, from Hollywood to Century City. Private fenced property on secluded, gated street. Property features two bedrooms suites + den, immense two-story vaulted living room with library/office balcony, adjoining media room, professional grade industrial chef's kitchen. Spacious and sexy master suite with fireplace and electric roll down shutters. Flat grassy yard area around pool deck and hot tub overlooking downtown, perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Come visit your own private oasis floating above the world-famous Sunset Strip.