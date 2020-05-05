1639 CAMDEN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Gorgeous and chic front facing 2+2 condo in Prime Westwood for lease. Freshly painted interior, living room comes with a gas fire place, balcony and LED recessed lights. Bamboo hardwood flooring throughout with new base moldings. Kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, a brand new farm house sink and faucet. Travertine counter tops in both bathrooms, tile floors, new faucets and vanity mirrors. Central AC. New washer and dryer in the unit hallway closet. Gated tandem two car parking spots. Close to public transportation, freeways, shops and restaurants. Six months lease with option to renew at different rate. Text listing agent for showing. Also make sure to read private remarks.