All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1639 CAMDEN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1639 CAMDEN Avenue
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM

1639 CAMDEN Avenue

1639 Camden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1639 Camden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Gorgeous and chic front facing 2+2 condo in Prime Westwood for lease. Freshly painted interior, living room comes with a gas fire place, balcony and LED recessed lights. Bamboo hardwood flooring throughout with new base moldings. Kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, a brand new farm house sink and faucet. Travertine counter tops in both bathrooms, tile floors, new faucets and vanity mirrors. Central AC. New washer and dryer in the unit hallway closet. Gated tandem two car parking spots. Close to public transportation, freeways, shops and restaurants. Six months lease with option to renew at different rate. Text listing agent for showing. Also make sure to read private remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 CAMDEN Avenue have any available units?
1639 CAMDEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1639 CAMDEN Avenue have?
Some of 1639 CAMDEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 CAMDEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1639 CAMDEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 CAMDEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1639 CAMDEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1639 CAMDEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1639 CAMDEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 1639 CAMDEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1639 CAMDEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 CAMDEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 1639 CAMDEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1639 CAMDEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1639 CAMDEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 CAMDEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1639 CAMDEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College