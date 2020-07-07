All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

1638 W. 38th Place

1638 West 38th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1638 West 38th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
Spacious 3 Beds + 2 Bath House + Bonus Room/Office/Gym in Leimart Park area - For Appointment please Call 805-953-7343

VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5Nh7Ov79HQ

Beautiful charming house located in a residential street in Leimart Park area.

Features include :
-Beautiful new wood floors
-Spacious living room with fireplace
-Separate dining area with built-ins
-Large kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances
-Kitchen includes Fridge, Stove, Washer and Dryer
-One master bedroom with mirror closet and en-suite bathroom with bathtub
-2 other bedrooms with closets
-Second separate bathroom with bathtub
-Large wood deck and spacious backyard
-Spacious gated front yard
-Parking in driveway
-Huge Detached Bonus room / Storage in backyard - could be used as an Office or recreation room or Gym

Lots of natural Sunlight !
Tenant pays for all utilities.
Great location!

Rent: $ 2,995 / month
Security Deposit: $ 2,995
Application Fee is $35.
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.
Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5719634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 W. 38th Place have any available units?
1638 W. 38th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1638 W. 38th Place have?
Some of 1638 W. 38th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 W. 38th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1638 W. 38th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 W. 38th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1638 W. 38th Place is pet friendly.
Does 1638 W. 38th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1638 W. 38th Place offers parking.
Does 1638 W. 38th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1638 W. 38th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 W. 38th Place have a pool?
No, 1638 W. 38th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1638 W. 38th Place have accessible units?
No, 1638 W. 38th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 W. 38th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1638 W. 38th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

