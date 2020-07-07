1638 W. 38th Place

Amenities
Spacious 3 Beds + 2 Bath House + Bonus Room/Office/Gym in Leimart Park area - For Appointment please Call 805-953-7343
VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5Nh7Ov79HQ
Beautiful charming house located in a residential street in Leimart Park area.
Features include :
-Beautiful new wood floors
-Spacious living room with fireplace
-Separate dining area with built-ins
-Large kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances
-Kitchen includes Fridge, Stove, Washer and Dryer
-One master bedroom with mirror closet and en-suite bathroom with bathtub
-2 other bedrooms with closets
-Second separate bathroom with bathtub
-Large wood deck and spacious backyard
-Spacious gated front yard
-Parking in driveway
-Huge Detached Bonus room / Storage in backyard - could be used as an Office or recreation room or Gym
Lots of natural Sunlight !
Tenant pays for all utilities.
Great location!
Rent: $ 2,995 / month
Security Deposit: $ 2,995
Application Fee is $35.
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.
Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5719634)