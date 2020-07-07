1638 W. 38th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking

Spacious 3 Beds + 2 Bath House + Bonus Room/Office/Gym in Leimart Park area - For Appointment please Call 805-953-7343



VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5Nh7Ov79HQ



Beautiful charming house located in a residential street in Leimart Park area.



Features include :

-Beautiful new wood floors

-Spacious living room with fireplace

-Separate dining area with built-ins

-Large kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances

-Kitchen includes Fridge, Stove, Washer and Dryer

-One master bedroom with mirror closet and en-suite bathroom with bathtub

-2 other bedrooms with closets

-Second separate bathroom with bathtub

-Large wood deck and spacious backyard

-Spacious gated front yard

-Parking in driveway

-Huge Detached Bonus room / Storage in backyard - could be used as an Office or recreation room or Gym



Lots of natural Sunlight !

Tenant pays for all utilities.

Great location!



Rent: $ 2,995 / month

Security Deposit: $ 2,995

Application Fee is $35.

Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.

Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet



No Cats Allowed



