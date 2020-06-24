1637 North BEVERLY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Located in the BHPO, 3+2.5 charming traditional home has been completely redone w/ stunning designer touches & custom light fixtures/ window treatments. The layout is just as perfect for entertaining as it is for every day living with an open living room and dining area w/ beautiful white wood floors and surrounded by tons of windows flooding the space with natural light. The eat-in Chef's kitchen features Caesarstone counters, lg center island, custom cabinetry and top of the line SS appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen is a custom bar area which offers a wine refrigerator, beer tap & leads into a step down family room/ den, also be perfect for a home office. The upstairs Master is reminiscent of your favorite resort suite and boasts high ceilings, a cozy sitting nook and a spa-like bath with gorgeous tile, spa tub and marble finishes. The oversized backyard with mature landscaping and room for a pool has a large flat lawn area perfect for children, pets and entertaining.