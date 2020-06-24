1637 North BEVERLY Drive

Amenities
Located in the BHPO, 3+2.5 charming traditional home has been completely redone w/ stunning designer touches & custom light fixtures/ window treatments. The layout is just as perfect for entertaining as it is for every day living with an open living room and dining area w/ beautiful white wood floors and surrounded by tons of windows flooding the space with natural light. The eat-in Chef's kitchen features Caesarstone counters, lg center island, custom cabinetry and top of the line SS appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen is a custom bar area which offers a wine refrigerator, beer tap & leads into a step down family room/ den, also be perfect for a home office. The upstairs Master is reminiscent of your favorite resort suite and boasts high ceilings, a cozy sitting nook and a spa-like bath with gorgeous tile, spa tub and marble finishes. The oversized backyard with mature landscaping and room for a pool has a large flat lawn area perfect for children, pets and entertaining.