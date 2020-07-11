All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM

1637 North BEVERLY Drive

1637 North Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1637 North Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Located in the BHPO, 3+2.5 charming traditional home has been completely redone w/ stunning designer touches & custom light fixtures/ window treatments. The layout is just as perfect for entertaining as it is for every day living with an open living room and dining area w/ beautiful white wood floors and surrounded by tons of windows flooding the space with natural light. The eat-in Chef's kitchen features Caesarstone counters, lg center island, custom cabinetry and top of the line SS appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen is a custom bar area which offers a wine refrigerator, beer tap & leads into a step down family room/ den, also be perfect for a home office. The upstairs Master is reminiscent of your favorite resort suite and boasts high ceilings, a cozy sitting nook and a spa-like bath with gorgeous tile, spa tub and marble finishes. The oversized backyard with mature landscaping and room for a pool has a large flat lawn area perfect for children, pets and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 North BEVERLY Drive have any available units?
1637 North BEVERLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1637 North BEVERLY Drive have?
Some of 1637 North BEVERLY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 North BEVERLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1637 North BEVERLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 North BEVERLY Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1637 North BEVERLY Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1637 North BEVERLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1637 North BEVERLY Drive offers parking.
Does 1637 North BEVERLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1637 North BEVERLY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 North BEVERLY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1637 North BEVERLY Drive has a pool.
Does 1637 North BEVERLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1637 North BEVERLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 North BEVERLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1637 North BEVERLY Drive has units with dishwashers.
