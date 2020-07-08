All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1635 N Vista St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1635 N Vista St
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:40 AM

1635 N Vista St

1635 North Vista Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1635 North Vista Street, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Move in special: Apply and get approved by May 31 and get this special price reduction.

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Amazing, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms duplex/triplex home property rental in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood in Los Angeles. It is rented as furnished but can be unfurnished. An uncovered parking spot attached to the front of the property and 1 spot for off-street parking.

The airy interior features vinyl style floors and tinted windows except the master bedroom flooring. The kitchen has Dekton granite countertops, ample cabinets and drawers, and appliances. The exterior has a patio, fenced backyard, garden, porch, and a greenhouse. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Centralized AC and electric heating are installed for climate control.

If 1 yr lease is selected, tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. The landlord will cover the cable, internet, and the gardener who comes once a week.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. 3D link courtesy of OneRent https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eCoz94G2mjp

Additional Details:

Pet-friendly property so having pets is negotiable. But cats and dogs must be well-trained with no barking dogs or cats peeing everywhere.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Wattles Garden Park, Runyon Canyon Park, Hollywood Franklin Park, and Plummer Park.

The propertys Walkscore is 89/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 N Vista St have any available units?
1635 N Vista St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 N Vista St have?
Some of 1635 N Vista St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 N Vista St currently offering any rent specials?
1635 N Vista St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 N Vista St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1635 N Vista St is pet friendly.
Does 1635 N Vista St offer parking?
Yes, 1635 N Vista St offers parking.
Does 1635 N Vista St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1635 N Vista St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 N Vista St have a pool?
No, 1635 N Vista St does not have a pool.
Does 1635 N Vista St have accessible units?
No, 1635 N Vista St does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 N Vista St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1635 N Vista St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College