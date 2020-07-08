1635 N Vista St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Move in special: Apply and get approved by May 31 and get this special price reduction.



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Amazing, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms duplex/triplex home property rental in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood in Los Angeles. It is rented as furnished but can be unfurnished. An uncovered parking spot attached to the front of the property and 1 spot for off-street parking.



The airy interior features vinyl style floors and tinted windows except the master bedroom flooring. The kitchen has Dekton granite countertops, ample cabinets and drawers, and appliances. The exterior has a patio, fenced backyard, garden, porch, and a greenhouse. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Centralized AC and electric heating are installed for climate control.



If 1 yr lease is selected, tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. The landlord will cover the cable, internet, and the gardener who comes once a week.



Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. 3D link courtesy of OneRent https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eCoz94G2mjp



Pet-friendly property so having pets is negotiable. But cats and dogs must be well-trained with no barking dogs or cats peeing everywhere.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Wattles Garden Park, Runyon Canyon Park, Hollywood Franklin Park, and Plummer Park.



The propertys Walkscore is 89/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.