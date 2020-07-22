All apartments in Los Angeles
1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 10
1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 10

1635 Hobart Boulevard · (805) 452-1431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1635 Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1450 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within a few days from the time you apply you'll get 1 month rent-free!

Located in a easily walkable neighborhood, this is truly a wonderful place to live! Just four blocks from Griffith Park and the trails up to the Observatory, Mt. Hollywood, the Hollywood Sign, and Hollywood reservoir, it's the perfect spot for someone that likes to escape the city from time to time, yet still be walking distance to the Redline, Starbucks, and Ralph's, Los Feliz Village and Franklin Village.

The apartment features hardwood floors throughout in the living room and a new carpet in the bedroom. The kitchen countertop tiles have just been reglazed so they're bright and shiny. There's plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen as well as a big linen closet next to the bathroom. There's a lovely view outside of the living room window with trees and greenery. There is also an air conditioning, onsite laundry, and gated/reserved parking. The complex also has an orange tree with some of the sweetest, juiciest oranges you have ever tasted.

***TEXT*** Kesh at eight oh 5, four 5 two, one four 3 one, for a video walkthrough! Apartments in this building always go fast!

Sorry, but we do not allow pets. Your credit score must be over 600 and you must make 3x the rent to qualify.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5964878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 10 have any available units?
1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 10 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 10 have?
Some of 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 10's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 10 currently offering any rent specials?
1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 10 is pet friendly.
Does 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 10 offer parking?
Yes, 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 10 offers parking.
Does 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 10 have a pool?
No, 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 10 does not have a pool.
Does 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 10 have accessible units?
No, 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
