1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 10

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within a few days from the time you apply you'll get 1 month rent-free!



Located in a easily walkable neighborhood, this is truly a wonderful place to live! Just four blocks from Griffith Park and the trails up to the Observatory, Mt. Hollywood, the Hollywood Sign, and Hollywood reservoir, it's the perfect spot for someone that likes to escape the city from time to time, yet still be walking distance to the Redline, Starbucks, and Ralph's, Los Feliz Village and Franklin Village.



The apartment features hardwood floors throughout in the living room and a new carpet in the bedroom. The kitchen countertop tiles have just been reglazed so they're bright and shiny. There's plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen as well as a big linen closet next to the bathroom. There's a lovely view outside of the living room window with trees and greenery. There is also an air conditioning, onsite laundry, and gated/reserved parking. The complex also has an orange tree with some of the sweetest, juiciest oranges you have ever tasted.



***TEXT*** Kesh at eight oh 5, four 5 two, one four 3 one, for a video walkthrough! Apartments in this building always go fast!



Sorry, but we do not allow pets. Your credit score must be over 600 and you must make 3x the rent to qualify.



