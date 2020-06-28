All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

1633 N. Orange Grove Ave

1633 North Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1633 North Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Orange Grove House - Property Id: 154694

Sunset Strip gorgeous and elegant 1920s British craftsman home in immaculate and pristine condition. Highly desirable location on a tree lined street north of Sunset. A historic and bucolic neighborhood, a short walk to shopping, stores and Chateau Marmont. Two story foyer with beautiful staircase. Traditional central hall and floor plan. All original details with hardwood floors, original mahogany doors and mahogany leaded French glass doors and windows throughout. Totally private surrounded by tall hedges, beautiful landscaping, green lawns, fully gated and secure. Fabulous pool and jacuzzi. 3 generous bedrooms. 2 1/2 baths. Huge living room with original Batchelder fireplace. Sun porch/den. Formal dining room. Breakfast room. Detached guest house/office. Interior is unfurnished but all exterior pool furniture is included. A charming and very special one of a kind home. A rare find. Please email only at orangegrovehouse90046@gmail.com - NO phone calls.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154694p
Property Id 154694

(RLNE5140552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 N. Orange Grove Ave have any available units?
1633 N. Orange Grove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 N. Orange Grove Ave have?
Some of 1633 N. Orange Grove Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 N. Orange Grove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1633 N. Orange Grove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 N. Orange Grove Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1633 N. Orange Grove Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1633 N. Orange Grove Ave offer parking?
No, 1633 N. Orange Grove Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1633 N. Orange Grove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1633 N. Orange Grove Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 N. Orange Grove Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1633 N. Orange Grove Ave has a pool.
Does 1633 N. Orange Grove Ave have accessible units?
No, 1633 N. Orange Grove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 N. Orange Grove Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 N. Orange Grove Ave has units with dishwashers.
