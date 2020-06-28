1633 N. Orange Grove Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Orange Grove House - Property Id: 154694



Sunset Strip gorgeous and elegant 1920s British craftsman home in immaculate and pristine condition. Highly desirable location on a tree lined street north of Sunset. A historic and bucolic neighborhood, a short walk to shopping, stores and Chateau Marmont. Two story foyer with beautiful staircase. Traditional central hall and floor plan. All original details with hardwood floors, original mahogany doors and mahogany leaded French glass doors and windows throughout. Totally private surrounded by tall hedges, beautiful landscaping, green lawns, fully gated and secure. Fabulous pool and jacuzzi. 3 generous bedrooms. 2 1/2 baths. Huge living room with original Batchelder fireplace. Sun porch/den. Formal dining room. Breakfast room. Detached guest house/office. Interior is unfurnished but all exterior pool furniture is included. A charming and very special one of a kind home. A rare find. Please email only at orangegrovehouse90046@gmail.com - NO phone calls.

