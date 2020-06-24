All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
16252 Kalisher Street
16252 Kalisher Street

16252 Kalisher Street · No Longer Available
Location

16252 Kalisher Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home for a family in a great location and neighborhood in Granada Hills. Close to shopping centers, good schools and freeway access. Approx 1,406 sq feet of living space with 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Nice hardwood floors on all bedrooms, living room/family room and dining area. Fully remodeled kitchen with oak cabinets, granite counter-tops, and tile flooring. Appliances includes stainless steel refrigerator, counter top oven, and microwave. There are ceiling fans on all bedrooms with plenty of closets space. Tank-less water heater and newer HVAC. Washer and dryer hookup in the laundry room next to the kitchen. Large 2-car detached garage with plenty of storage, shelves and workbench. Lots of parking space (up to 5 cars) on the driveway. Huge backyard with covered patio and patio furniture. Security gate at the front entrance and surveillance cameras. Gardener and Security Alarm is included. Hurry this rental home will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16252 Kalisher Street have any available units?
16252 Kalisher Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16252 Kalisher Street have?
Some of 16252 Kalisher Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16252 Kalisher Street currently offering any rent specials?
16252 Kalisher Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16252 Kalisher Street pet-friendly?
No, 16252 Kalisher Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16252 Kalisher Street offer parking?
Yes, 16252 Kalisher Street offers parking.
Does 16252 Kalisher Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16252 Kalisher Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16252 Kalisher Street have a pool?
No, 16252 Kalisher Street does not have a pool.
Does 16252 Kalisher Street have accessible units?
No, 16252 Kalisher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16252 Kalisher Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16252 Kalisher Street does not have units with dishwashers.
