16252 Kalisher Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home for a family in a great location and neighborhood in Granada Hills. Close to shopping centers, good schools and freeway access. Approx 1,406 sq feet of living space with 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Nice hardwood floors on all bedrooms, living room/family room and dining area. Fully remodeled kitchen with oak cabinets, granite counter-tops, and tile flooring. Appliances includes stainless steel refrigerator, counter top oven, and microwave. There are ceiling fans on all bedrooms with plenty of closets space. Tank-less water heater and newer HVAC. Washer and dryer hookup in the laundry room next to the kitchen. Large 2-car detached garage with plenty of storage, shelves and workbench. Lots of parking space (up to 5 cars) on the driveway. Huge backyard with covered patio and patio furniture. Security gate at the front entrance and surveillance cameras. Gardener and Security Alarm is included. Hurry this rental home will not last!