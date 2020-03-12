All apartments in Los Angeles
16232 Tupper Street
16232 Tupper Street

16232 Tupper Street · No Longer Available
Location

16232 Tupper Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
** PRIOR to any showings, complete Tenant Questionnaire at www.coastlandpm.com/services.htm ** FOR LEASE - This Charming and Remodeled California Bungalow Home. This home has a private / corner lot, shows light ‘n’ bright and the Kitchen was completely remodeled in 2018/2019. It also has Hardwood Floors and Designer and Decorator touches throughout! Highlights of This Home Are: 1 Story/Ranch, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, BRAND NEW chef’s kitchen with Quartz counter-tops, subway tile back-splash, stainless-steel appliances including a built-in microwave hood, breakfast nook, custom cabinetry & hardware. Semi-remodeled bathrooms/showers with tile/flooring/vanities/lighting, beautiful stone fireplace, BRAND NEW leaded-glass entry door, BRAND NEW flooring, two-tone paint, baseboards, finished-smooth ceilings throughout the home. BRAND NEW designer lighting and plumbing fixtures, NEW Energy Efficient dual-paned windows, ceiling fans, window coverings, mature foliage and trees, large dining room and more! This Home has beautiful curb appeal & a manicured front yard. The spacious patio & the large, low maintenance, private backyard with a rear-drive up entrance is perfect for enjoying & entertaining. This home is centrally located and close to the 118, 405 and 101 Freeways, the Northridge Fashion Center, Westfield Topanga & The Village, CSUN, Pierce College, as well as within walking distance to neighborhood parks, schools, restaurants, shopping centers & local transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16232 Tupper Street have any available units?
16232 Tupper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16232 Tupper Street have?
Some of 16232 Tupper Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16232 Tupper Street currently offering any rent specials?
16232 Tupper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16232 Tupper Street pet-friendly?
No, 16232 Tupper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16232 Tupper Street offer parking?
No, 16232 Tupper Street does not offer parking.
Does 16232 Tupper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16232 Tupper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16232 Tupper Street have a pool?
No, 16232 Tupper Street does not have a pool.
Does 16232 Tupper Street have accessible units?
No, 16232 Tupper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16232 Tupper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16232 Tupper Street does not have units with dishwashers.
