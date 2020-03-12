16232 Tupper Street

Amenities

** PRIOR to any showings, complete Tenant Questionnaire at www.coastlandpm.com/services.htm ** FOR LEASE - This Charming and Remodeled California Bungalow Home. This home has a private / corner lot, shows light ‘n’ bright and the Kitchen was completely remodeled in 2018/2019. It also has Hardwood Floors and Designer and Decorator touches throughout! Highlights of This Home Are: 1 Story/Ranch, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, BRAND NEW chef’s kitchen with Quartz counter-tops, subway tile back-splash, stainless-steel appliances including a built-in microwave hood, breakfast nook, custom cabinetry & hardware. Semi-remodeled bathrooms/showers with tile/flooring/vanities/lighting, beautiful stone fireplace, BRAND NEW leaded-glass entry door, BRAND NEW flooring, two-tone paint, baseboards, finished-smooth ceilings throughout the home. BRAND NEW designer lighting and plumbing fixtures, NEW Energy Efficient dual-paned windows, ceiling fans, window coverings, mature foliage and trees, large dining room and more! This Home has beautiful curb appeal & a manicured front yard. The spacious patio & the large, low maintenance, private backyard with a rear-drive up entrance is perfect for enjoying & entertaining. This home is centrally located and close to the 118, 405 and 101 Freeways, the Northridge Fashion Center, Westfield Topanga & The Village, CSUN, Pierce College, as well as within walking distance to neighborhood parks, schools, restaurants, shopping centers & local transportation.