1622 1/2 Allesandro St..

Amenities
Centrally Located Beauty - Centrally Located Echo Park/SilverLake Beauty $1850
The perfect 1BD/1BTH for someone who wants to be part of the conveniences of Echo Park and SilverLake and Sunset Blvd you will barely need to leave your neighborhood! Situated on a property with another bungalow all with a great view!
* Hardwood Floors.
* Appliances included
* New tile in kitchen in bath in keeping with vintage style.
* Available immediately
* Security Deposit $1800, with great credit.
* Owner pays water and gardener, tenant pays trash, gas electric.
Self Showings available (678) 755- 3517
(RLNE5322091)