Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:06 AM

1622 1/2 Allesandro St.

1622 1/2 Allesandro St · No Longer Available
Location

1622 1/2 Allesandro St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Centrally Located Beauty - Centrally Located Echo Park/SilverLake Beauty $1850

The perfect 1BD/1BTH for someone who wants to be part of the conveniences of Echo Park and SilverLake and Sunset Blvd you will barely need to leave your neighborhood! Situated on a property with another bungalow all with a great view!

* Hardwood Floors.
* Appliances included
* New tile in kitchen in bath in keeping with vintage style.
* Available immediately
* Security Deposit $1800, with great credit.
* Owner pays water and gardener, tenant pays trash, gas electric.

Self Showings available (678) 755- 3517

(RLNE5322091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1622 1/2 Allesandro St. have any available units?
1622 1/2 Allesandro St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1622 1/2 Allesandro St. currently offering any rent specials?
1622 1/2 Allesandro St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 1/2 Allesandro St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1622 1/2 Allesandro St. is pet friendly.
Does 1622 1/2 Allesandro St. offer parking?
No, 1622 1/2 Allesandro St. does not offer parking.
Does 1622 1/2 Allesandro St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 1/2 Allesandro St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 1/2 Allesandro St. have a pool?
No, 1622 1/2 Allesandro St. does not have a pool.
Does 1622 1/2 Allesandro St. have accessible units?
No, 1622 1/2 Allesandro St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 1/2 Allesandro St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1622 1/2 Allesandro St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1622 1/2 Allesandro St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1622 1/2 Allesandro St. does not have units with air conditioning.

