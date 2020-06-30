1622 1/2 Allesandro St..

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Centrally Located Beauty - Centrally Located Echo Park/SilverLake Beauty $1850



The perfect 1BD/1BTH for someone who wants to be part of the conveniences of Echo Park and SilverLake and Sunset Blvd you will barely need to leave your neighborhood! Situated on a property with another bungalow all with a great view!



* Hardwood Floors.

* Appliances included

* New tile in kitchen in bath in keeping with vintage style.

* Available immediately

* Security Deposit $1800, with great credit.

* Owner pays water and gardener, tenant pays trash, gas electric.



Self Showings available (678) 755- 3517



(RLNE5322091)