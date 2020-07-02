All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

1619 W 207th Street

1619 West 207th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1619 West 207th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the Harbor Gateway of Torrance, this spacious townhome built in 2007 resides in a secure and gated complex. This tri- level home features a main living space with a spacious living and dining room with hardwood floors and a terrace past the gas fireplace. Everyone will be inspired to entertain in the gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops that glisten underneath the recessed lighting. The upper level features a master bedroom and ensuite with two additional bedrooms and a hall bath. The lower level features a bonus room adjacent to the two-car garage. Close proximity to the freeways –complete with air conditioning- this executive home is a fabulous property and exactly what you are looking for.

LA Unified school district- not Torrance schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 W 207th Street have any available units?
1619 W 207th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 W 207th Street have?
Some of 1619 W 207th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 W 207th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1619 W 207th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 W 207th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1619 W 207th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1619 W 207th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1619 W 207th Street offers parking.
Does 1619 W 207th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 W 207th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 W 207th Street have a pool?
No, 1619 W 207th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1619 W 207th Street have accessible units?
No, 1619 W 207th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 W 207th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 W 207th Street has units with dishwashers.

