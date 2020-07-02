1619 W 207th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the Harbor Gateway of Torrance, this spacious townhome built in 2007 resides in a secure and gated complex. This tri- level home features a main living space with a spacious living and dining room with hardwood floors and a terrace past the gas fireplace. Everyone will be inspired to entertain in the gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops that glisten underneath the recessed lighting. The upper level features a master bedroom and ensuite with two additional bedrooms and a hall bath. The lower level features a bonus room adjacent to the two-car garage. Close proximity to the freeways –complete with air conditioning- this executive home is a fabulous property and exactly what you are looking for.



LA Unified school district- not Torrance schools