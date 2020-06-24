All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

16169 West SUNSET

16169 W Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

16169 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
A perfect place to call your own in Pacific Palisades! This fantastic 1-bedroom on the North side of Sunset has been updated beautifully. The kitchen features granite countertops, newly installed cabinetry, and a stainless hood fan. Hardwood floors run through the living room and into the sizable bedroom. The powder room is also newly upgraded with gorgeous countertops. Relax in the spacious living room featuring a wet bar and fireplace, or head out onto the balcony to enjoy the sweeping tree-top view. A rare one-bedroom that is fit for entertaining. Live the Palisades lifestyle with quick access to the Caruso Village, the beach, and the greater Westside!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16169 West SUNSET have any available units?
16169 West SUNSET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16169 West SUNSET have?
Some of 16169 West SUNSET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16169 West SUNSET currently offering any rent specials?
16169 West SUNSET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16169 West SUNSET pet-friendly?
No, 16169 West SUNSET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16169 West SUNSET offer parking?
Yes, 16169 West SUNSET offers parking.
Does 16169 West SUNSET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16169 West SUNSET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16169 West SUNSET have a pool?
No, 16169 West SUNSET does not have a pool.
Does 16169 West SUNSET have accessible units?
No, 16169 West SUNSET does not have accessible units.
Does 16169 West SUNSET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16169 West SUNSET has units with dishwashers.
