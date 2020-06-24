16169 West SUNSET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A perfect place to call your own in Pacific Palisades! This fantastic 1-bedroom on the North side of Sunset has been updated beautifully. The kitchen features granite countertops, newly installed cabinetry, and a stainless hood fan. Hardwood floors run through the living room and into the sizable bedroom. The powder room is also newly upgraded with gorgeous countertops. Relax in the spacious living room featuring a wet bar and fireplace, or head out onto the balcony to enjoy the sweeping tree-top view. A rare one-bedroom that is fit for entertaining. Live the Palisades lifestyle with quick access to the Caruso Village, the beach, and the greater Westside!