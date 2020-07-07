All apartments in Los Angeles
1616 Silver Lake Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1616 Silver Lake Blvd

1616 N Silver Lake Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1616 N Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4c4caae007 ----
Studio in Silverlake available!

On top of Silver Lake\'s most well-known landmark, this unit is truly in the heart of Silver Lake. It is a close drive to the freeway and walking distance to numerous coffee shops, restaurants, and supermarkets. Having been remodeled, this iconic building offers a newly renovated kitchen and top quality materials. Space features beautiful custom hardwood flooring, penny tile in the bathroom, and classic black/white checkerboard in the kitchen. Your love cooking in this kitchen with top-of-the-line cabinetry, countertops, and appliances.

This beautiful restored retro style unit has the privacy and warmth that will make you feel right at home. Come see it today! Available for an immediate move in.

Call or text Rafi at (424) 400-7010.

KEY FEATURES:
completely renovated
New retro style appliances
Granite counter tops
Closet Space/ Storage Space
Pets Policy: Cats and Dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Silver Lake Blvd have any available units?
1616 Silver Lake Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 Silver Lake Blvd have?
Some of 1616 Silver Lake Blvd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Silver Lake Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Silver Lake Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Silver Lake Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 Silver Lake Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1616 Silver Lake Blvd offer parking?
No, 1616 Silver Lake Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1616 Silver Lake Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Silver Lake Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Silver Lake Blvd have a pool?
No, 1616 Silver Lake Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Silver Lake Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1616 Silver Lake Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Silver Lake Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Silver Lake Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

