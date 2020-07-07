1616 Silver Lake Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Studio in Silverlake available!



On top of Silver Lake\'s most well-known landmark, this unit is truly in the heart of Silver Lake. It is a close drive to the freeway and walking distance to numerous coffee shops, restaurants, and supermarkets. Having been remodeled, this iconic building offers a newly renovated kitchen and top quality materials. Space features beautiful custom hardwood flooring, penny tile in the bathroom, and classic black/white checkerboard in the kitchen. Your love cooking in this kitchen with top-of-the-line cabinetry, countertops, and appliances.



This beautiful restored retro style unit has the privacy and warmth that will make you feel right at home. Come see it today! Available for an immediate move in.



KEY FEATURES:

completely renovated

New retro style appliances

Granite counter tops

Closet Space/ Storage Space

Pets Policy: Cats and Dogs