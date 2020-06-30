1615 MARMONT Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This recently updated home, was formerly owned by Sandra Bullock is located within walking distance of the Chateau Marmont Hotel & Sunset Blvd. With great privacy from all around this home has all new floors, marble countertops, back splashes, and updated appliances throughout (Sub Zero, Wolf, Miele). Master bedroom is quite expansive w/ an incredible walk-in closet. Master bath has a backlit onyx shower with Mr. Steam system. One bedroom can be converted into an office space if necessary. Other amenities include pool & spa w/ aqua-link controls, outdoor cabana, 2 car garage, and EV charger.