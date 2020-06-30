All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

1615 Marmont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This recently updated home, was formerly owned by Sandra Bullock is located within walking distance of the Chateau Marmont Hotel & Sunset Blvd. With great privacy from all around this home has all new floors, marble countertops, back splashes, and updated appliances throughout (Sub Zero, Wolf, Miele). Master bedroom is quite expansive w/ an incredible walk-in closet. Master bath has a backlit onyx shower with Mr. Steam system. One bedroom can be converted into an office space if necessary. Other amenities include pool & spa w/ aqua-link controls, outdoor cabana, 2 car garage, and EV charger.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 MARMONT Avenue have any available units?
1615 MARMONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 MARMONT Avenue have?
Some of 1615 MARMONT Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 MARMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1615 MARMONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 MARMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1615 MARMONT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1615 MARMONT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1615 MARMONT Avenue offers parking.
Does 1615 MARMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 MARMONT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 MARMONT Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1615 MARMONT Avenue has a pool.
Does 1615 MARMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1615 MARMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 MARMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 MARMONT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

