Los Angeles, CA
1613 Armacost
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1613 Armacost

1613 Armacost Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Armacost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Best Deal! Last vintage 1930s Spanish Property - Property Id: 38842

Front unit apartment is available in a really charming and single level apartment 4-plex. It is one of the very last of these original buildings in the neighborhood, and we have kept it in excellent condition with full renovations to keep up with modern conveniences without losing the unique style.
There are 2 spacious bedrooms, a fully updated kitchen, lots of natural light, a cozy fireplace in the living room and a super charming dining room. Tons of closet space too. Coin laundry for the 4 units is shared and located on the premises. Includes 1 car garage which can be locked.
We are located just a short walk up to Santa Monica Blvd near Bundy Drive, and a short distance from cool Sawtelle Village area with great shops and some of the best restaurants in town. It is also very conveniently close to good transit to Santa Monica, Brentwood, UCLA, with great access to the recently expanded Expo Line that goes from the beach to downtown LA, near both 10 and 405 freeways.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/38842
Property Id 38842

(RLNE4706819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Armacost have any available units?
1613 Armacost doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Armacost have?
Some of 1613 Armacost's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Armacost currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Armacost is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Armacost pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 Armacost is pet friendly.
Does 1613 Armacost offer parking?
Yes, 1613 Armacost offers parking.
Does 1613 Armacost have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Armacost does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Armacost have a pool?
No, 1613 Armacost does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Armacost have accessible units?
No, 1613 Armacost does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Armacost have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 Armacost has units with dishwashers.
