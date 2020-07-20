1613 Armacost

Amenities

Front unit apartment is available in a really charming and single level apartment 4-plex. It is one of the very last of these original buildings in the neighborhood, and we have kept it in excellent condition with full renovations to keep up with modern conveniences without losing the unique style.

There are 2 spacious bedrooms, a fully updated kitchen, lots of natural light, a cozy fireplace in the living room and a super charming dining room. Tons of closet space too. Coin laundry for the 4 units is shared and located on the premises. Includes 1 car garage which can be locked.

We are located just a short walk up to Santa Monica Blvd near Bundy Drive, and a short distance from cool Sawtelle Village area with great shops and some of the best restaurants in town. It is also very conveniently close to good transit to Santa Monica, Brentwood, UCLA, with great access to the recently expanded Expo Line that goes from the beach to downtown LA, near both 10 and 405 freeways.



