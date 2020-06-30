16123 Sunset Boulevard

Amenities

Brightly Lit and Quiet (not facing Sunset Boulevard) 2-Bedroom/ 2.5-Bath Condo boasts an Open Floor Plan, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances/ Granite Countertops/ Natural Marble, a Master Bedroom with a Large Walk-In Closet/ Spa-like Bathroom with Large Tub/ Double Sinks/ Separate Frameless Glass Enclosed Shower, the second Master Bedroom also a Private Bathroom, pre-wired for Internet/ Cable with built-in Surround Sound throughout Condo ideal for entertaining, Gym and Recreation Room with Plasma TV Amenities, On-Site Laundry, and controlled access parking with 2 Tandem Underground Spaces and available Guest Parking Spots. HOA, Water, and Trash are included. It's close to Temescal Canyon Park, 1.2 miles from Will Rogers State Beach, Shopping, Restaurants, and Gorgeous Nature. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, call Claudia Macias at 310.922.0736 or email at CMacias@eglproperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,675, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,675, Available 9/12/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.