All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16123 Sunset Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16123 Sunset Boulevard
Last updated September 13 2019 at 5:06 PM

16123 Sunset Boulevard

16123 Sunset Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16123 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Brightly Lit and Quiet (not facing Sunset Boulevard) 2-Bedroom/ 2.5-Bath Condo boasts an Open Floor Plan, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances/ Granite Countertops/ Natural Marble, a Master Bedroom with a Large Walk-In Closet/ Spa-like Bathroom with Large Tub/ Double Sinks/ Separate Frameless Glass Enclosed Shower, the second Master Bedroom also a Private Bathroom, pre-wired for Internet/ Cable with built-in Surround Sound throughout Condo ideal for entertaining, Gym and Recreation Room with Plasma TV Amenities, On-Site Laundry, and controlled access parking with 2 Tandem Underground Spaces and available Guest Parking Spots. HOA, Water, and Trash are included. It's close to Temescal Canyon Park, 1.2 miles from Will Rogers State Beach, Shopping, Restaurants, and Gorgeous Nature. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, call Claudia Macias at 310.922.0736 or email at CMacias@eglproperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,675, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,675, Available 9/12/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16123 Sunset Boulevard have any available units?
16123 Sunset Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16123 Sunset Boulevard have?
Some of 16123 Sunset Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16123 Sunset Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
16123 Sunset Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16123 Sunset Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 16123 Sunset Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 16123 Sunset Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 16123 Sunset Boulevard offers parking.
Does 16123 Sunset Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16123 Sunset Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16123 Sunset Boulevard have a pool?
No, 16123 Sunset Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 16123 Sunset Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 16123 Sunset Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 16123 Sunset Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 16123 Sunset Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College