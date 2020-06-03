1611 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Ideally located steps from Pico/Robertson, this property consists of a 2-bedroom, 2-bath 1300 SF house plus a 1-bedroom, 1-bath guesthouse. This charming mini-compound features a spacious living room with a working fireplace, formal dining room and recently updated kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz countertops, breakfast nook and tons of storage. New Wood Laminate flooring throughout, and updated bathrooms Master bedroom features a spacious closet and ensuite. Separate guesthouse, perfect for houseguests or home-office.