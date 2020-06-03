All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM

1611 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS

1611 South Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1611 South Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Ideally located steps from Pico/Robertson, this property consists of a 2-bedroom, 2-bath 1300 SF house plus a 1-bedroom, 1-bath guesthouse. This charming mini-compound features a spacious living room with a working fireplace, formal dining room and recently updated kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz countertops, breakfast nook and tons of storage. New Wood Laminate flooring throughout, and updated bathrooms Master bedroom features a spacious closet and ensuite. Separate guesthouse, perfect for houseguests or home-office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have any available units?
1611 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have?
Some of 1611 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS currently offering any rent specials?
1611 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS pet-friendly?
No, 1611 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1611 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS offer parking?
No, 1611 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not offer parking.
Does 1611 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have a pool?
No, 1611 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have a pool.
Does 1611 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have accessible units?
No, 1611 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS has units with dishwashers.
