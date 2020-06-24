1611 ELLSMERE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located in Picfair Village, this delightful Spanish style duplex neighbors The Grove, Culver City, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Your new home awaits in the lower level unit which boasts a spacious, bright and open floorplan. Recently renovated, the kitchen offers up the most ideal setting for entertaining with SS appliances, expansive storage and a romantic archway leading to the charming dining nook. Both bedrooms include multiple closets, hardwood floors and generous windows welcoming an abundance of natural light. The unit's full bathroom is equipped with a vanity and bathtub/shower combo. Additional features include laundry room with washer and dryer, shared grassy yard and one car private garage parking. Move-in today and relish in the convenience of your prime Los Angeles location.