Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1611 ELLSMERE Avenue

1611 Ellsmere Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1611 Ellsmere Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in Picfair Village, this delightful Spanish style duplex neighbors The Grove, Culver City, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Your new home awaits in the lower level unit which boasts a spacious, bright and open floorplan. Recently renovated, the kitchen offers up the most ideal setting for entertaining with SS appliances, expansive storage and a romantic archway leading to the charming dining nook. Both bedrooms include multiple closets, hardwood floors and generous windows welcoming an abundance of natural light. The unit's full bathroom is equipped with a vanity and bathtub/shower combo. Additional features include laundry room with washer and dryer, shared grassy yard and one car private garage parking. Move-in today and relish in the convenience of your prime Los Angeles location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 ELLSMERE Avenue have any available units?
1611 ELLSMERE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 ELLSMERE Avenue have?
Some of 1611 ELLSMERE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 ELLSMERE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1611 ELLSMERE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 ELLSMERE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1611 ELLSMERE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1611 ELLSMERE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1611 ELLSMERE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1611 ELLSMERE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 ELLSMERE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 ELLSMERE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1611 ELLSMERE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1611 ELLSMERE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1611 ELLSMERE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 ELLSMERE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 ELLSMERE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
