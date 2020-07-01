All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 10 2019 at 2:45 PM

1608 251st Street

1608 251st St · No Longer Available
Location

1608 251st St, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL, QUIET, PRIVTE, GATED COMMUNITY with only 4 Detached Units. Tastefully updated home built in 2008 includes Granite Counters and Custom Cabinetry in kitchen; Wood Flooring downstairs and Carpeting upstairs in bedrooms; 3/4 Bathroom downstairs. Master Bedroom features a very large walk-in closet; Separate shower enclosure and oversized spa tub in the Master Bath. White Plantation Shutters throughout with all Dual Paned Windows. Washer/Dryer in Garage, along with Tankless Water Heater. Has Central A/C, but most ays are kept cool by the breezes from the ocean. Grounds are professionally kept at owner's cost. Neighborhood is quiet, close to shopping, entertainment, parks and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 251st Street have any available units?
1608 251st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 251st Street have?
Some of 1608 251st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 251st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1608 251st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 251st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1608 251st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1608 251st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1608 251st Street offers parking.
Does 1608 251st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 251st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 251st Street have a pool?
No, 1608 251st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1608 251st Street have accessible units?
No, 1608 251st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 251st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 251st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
