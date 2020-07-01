1608 251st Street

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL, QUIET, PRIVTE, GATED COMMUNITY with only 4 Detached Units. Tastefully updated home built in 2008 includes Granite Counters and Custom Cabinetry in kitchen; Wood Flooring downstairs and Carpeting upstairs in bedrooms; 3/4 Bathroom downstairs. Master Bedroom features a very large walk-in closet; Separate shower enclosure and oversized spa tub in the Master Bath. White Plantation Shutters throughout with all Dual Paned Windows. Washer/Dryer in Garage, along with Tankless Water Heater. Has Central A/C, but most ays are kept cool by the breezes from the ocean. Grounds are professionally kept at owner's cost. Neighborhood is quiet, close to shopping, entertainment, parks and freeway access.