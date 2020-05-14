1606 W 219th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate and charming home For Rent in Harbor Gateway Area of Torrance. This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Hardwood floors in living room and master bedroom. Also the master bedroom has beautiful crown molding and a nice walking closet. With 1,012 Sq Ft. living, on a 4,201 lot Sq Ft (per data assessor ). The interior features recent new paint throughout, beautiful kitchen with granite counter top, appliances included with the rent: 4 burner stove, microwave, new range hood, hanging pots and pans rack, and dishwasher.



Nice Yard with detached garage which can be used into storage.

Easy access to both 110 and 405 Fwy.



Tenant will be responsible for paying all utilities bills.