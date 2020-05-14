All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1606 W 219th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1606 W 219th Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

1606 W 219th Street

1606 219th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor Gateway South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1606 219th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate and charming home For Rent in Harbor Gateway Area of Torrance. This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Hardwood floors in living room and master bedroom. Also the master bedroom has beautiful crown molding and a nice walking closet. With 1,012 Sq Ft. living, on a 4,201 lot Sq Ft (per data assessor ). The interior features recent new paint throughout, beautiful kitchen with granite counter top, appliances included with the rent: 4 burner stove, microwave, new range hood, hanging pots and pans rack, and dishwasher.

Nice Yard with detached garage which can be used into storage.
Easy access to both 110 and 405 Fwy.

Tenant will be responsible for paying all utilities bills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 W 219th Street have any available units?
1606 W 219th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 W 219th Street have?
Some of 1606 W 219th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 W 219th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1606 W 219th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 W 219th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1606 W 219th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1606 W 219th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1606 W 219th Street offers parking.
Does 1606 W 219th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 W 219th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 W 219th Street have a pool?
No, 1606 W 219th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1606 W 219th Street have accessible units?
No, 1606 W 219th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 W 219th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 W 219th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

339 S. Ardmore
339 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College