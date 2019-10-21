1606 SILVER LAKE

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets dog park

Unit Amenities range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 2 beds and 1.5-bath townhouse style unit with a private yard and two parking garages in the heart of Silverlake. As you enter through the front door you're greeted by a large living room with a foyer closet great for storage. The Kitchen features countertops, stainless steel sink and fixtures with access to 1/2 bath, laundry room and the private yard. As you make way to the upstairs you'll find yourself in a lovely den/office/TV room flex space. The bedroom in the rear of the home boasts a large walk-in closet and views of the backyard and the hills. As you head towards the front of the home you'll pass the full bath, which features timeless tile work and a tub/shower combo. The second bedroom is filled with ample natural light and a built-in wall closet. Two individual detached covered and locked parking stalls are included with the unit. Near to the Silverlake reservoir, Dog Park and some of Silver Lake's best establishments like LAMILL Coffee, L&E Oyster Bar, and Alimento.