Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1606 SILVER LAKE

1606 N Silver Lake Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1606 N Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2 beds and 1.5-bath townhouse style unit with a private yard and two parking garages in the heart of Silverlake. As you enter through the front door you're greeted by a large living room with a foyer closet great for storage. The Kitchen features countertops, stainless steel sink and fixtures with access to 1/2 bath, laundry room and the private yard. As you make way to the upstairs you'll find yourself in a lovely den/office/TV room flex space. The bedroom in the rear of the home boasts a large walk-in closet and views of the backyard and the hills. As you head towards the front of the home you'll pass the full bath, which features timeless tile work and a tub/shower combo. The second bedroom is filled with ample natural light and a built-in wall closet. Two individual detached covered and locked parking stalls are included with the unit. Near to the Silverlake reservoir, Dog Park and some of Silver Lake's best establishments like LAMILL Coffee, L&E Oyster Bar, and Alimento.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 SILVER LAKE have any available units?
1606 SILVER LAKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 SILVER LAKE have?
Some of 1606 SILVER LAKE's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 SILVER LAKE currently offering any rent specials?
1606 SILVER LAKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 SILVER LAKE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 SILVER LAKE is pet friendly.
Does 1606 SILVER LAKE offer parking?
Yes, 1606 SILVER LAKE offers parking.
Does 1606 SILVER LAKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 SILVER LAKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 SILVER LAKE have a pool?
No, 1606 SILVER LAKE does not have a pool.
Does 1606 SILVER LAKE have accessible units?
No, 1606 SILVER LAKE does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 SILVER LAKE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 SILVER LAKE does not have units with dishwashers.
