Charming free standing cottage in the very heart of Venice! Small shared garden/patio spaces-street parking only,washer & dryer shared with (3) other cottages. Hardwood floors, French doors and windows, tiles bath w/claw foot tub! Gated property, perfect for single person seeking a quiet, peaceful place to live! Gas stove and refrigerator provided, no window treatments. Amazing location, no car needed, walk and Uber everywhere!Venice Beach at it's Vintage Finest!