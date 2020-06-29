1604 MICHAEL Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Exceptional lease opportunity in the Highlands Villas! Spacious floorplan feels like a single-family home and provides plenty of room for the household to spread out and enjoy this coveted location. Convertible family room with wet bar and 3/4 bath open up to a private patio with gas hook up for outdoor grilling. En -suite master with a "to die for" closet, fireplace, private balcony, and sweeping canyon vistas. Two roomy additional bedrooms, formal dining, living room w/ fireplace, kitchen with breakfast room and direct entry two-car private garage. Immaculate condition and beautifully appointed and updated with hardwood floors throughout, stone slab countertops and much more! Enjoy community pool & spa, gym, and access to a dog park.