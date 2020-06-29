All apartments in Los Angeles
1604 MICHAEL Lane

Location

1604 Michael Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Exceptional lease opportunity in the Highlands Villas! Spacious floorplan feels like a single-family home and provides plenty of room for the household to spread out and enjoy this coveted location. Convertible family room with wet bar and 3/4 bath open up to a private patio with gas hook up for outdoor grilling. En -suite master with a "to die for" closet, fireplace, private balcony, and sweeping canyon vistas. Two roomy additional bedrooms, formal dining, living room w/ fireplace, kitchen with breakfast room and direct entry two-car private garage. Immaculate condition and beautifully appointed and updated with hardwood floors throughout, stone slab countertops and much more! Enjoy community pool & spa, gym, and access to a dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 MICHAEL Lane have any available units?
1604 MICHAEL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 MICHAEL Lane have?
Some of 1604 MICHAEL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 MICHAEL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1604 MICHAEL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 MICHAEL Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 MICHAEL Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1604 MICHAEL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1604 MICHAEL Lane offers parking.
Does 1604 MICHAEL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 MICHAEL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 MICHAEL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1604 MICHAEL Lane has a pool.
Does 1604 MICHAEL Lane have accessible units?
No, 1604 MICHAEL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 MICHAEL Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 MICHAEL Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

