16030 Moorpark Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Move-in ready, Gorgeous tri-level townhouse that feels like a private home. It is in the heart of Encino, on a quiet street within walking distance to Ventura Blvd. The townhome expands approximately 1,600 SQFT 2 bedrooms plus a spacious and private loft that can be used as a guest bedroom or office, 2.5 baths, a nice size kitchen, with granite countertops, breakfast nook New travertine floors on the main floor, recessed lighting throughout, hardwood flooring on the remaining levels of the property. Living room with fireplace, wet bar, formal dining room area. The master suite has double closets with mirrored doors, master bath with double sinks and jacuzzi tub, a second bedroom, Other special features include: large terrace on the third level, a guest bathroom, attached 2 car garages, laundry room with washer and dryer, extra storage room, community pool, controlled access, near shopping, restaurants and public transportation. plus an excellent school district