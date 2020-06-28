All apartments in Los Angeles
16030 Moorpark Street
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:17 PM

16030 Moorpark Street

16030 Moorpark Street · No Longer Available
Location

16030 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Move-in ready, Gorgeous tri-level townhouse that feels like a private home. It is in the heart of Encino, on a quiet street within walking distance to Ventura Blvd. The townhome expands approximately 1,600 SQFT 2 bedrooms plus a spacious and private loft that can be used as a guest bedroom or office, 2.5 baths, a nice size kitchen, with granite countertops, breakfast nook New travertine floors on the main floor, recessed lighting throughout, hardwood flooring on the remaining levels of the property. Living room with fireplace, wet bar, formal dining room area. The master suite has double closets with mirrored doors, master bath with double sinks and jacuzzi tub, a second bedroom, Other special features include: large terrace on the third level, a guest bathroom, attached 2 car garages, laundry room with washer and dryer, extra storage room, community pool, controlled access, near shopping, restaurants and public transportation. plus an excellent school district

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16030 Moorpark Street have any available units?
16030 Moorpark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16030 Moorpark Street have?
Some of 16030 Moorpark Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16030 Moorpark Street currently offering any rent specials?
16030 Moorpark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16030 Moorpark Street pet-friendly?
No, 16030 Moorpark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16030 Moorpark Street offer parking?
Yes, 16030 Moorpark Street offers parking.
Does 16030 Moorpark Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16030 Moorpark Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16030 Moorpark Street have a pool?
Yes, 16030 Moorpark Street has a pool.
Does 16030 Moorpark Street have accessible units?
No, 16030 Moorpark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16030 Moorpark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16030 Moorpark Street has units with dishwashers.
