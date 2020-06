Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities game room parking garage

Built in 1987. Nice residential neighborhood of West Van Nuys, situated in a cul-de-sac, large backyard with huge covered patio. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, extra bonus room in garage, previously used for office and/or game room. Laundry hook up in garage.

Wood floors through out. Freshly painted. New Blinds, new Stove, microwave and new dishwasher.

The house is located closer to 405 and 101 Freeways.