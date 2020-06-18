All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

16020 Valley Vista Boulevard

16020 Valley Vista Boulevard · (818) 919-4060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16020 Valley Vista Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 7805 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Escape to this enchanting Spanish Estate unlike any other, redefining luxury with every square inch of the property. Guests are invited through large iron gates that open to an expansive circular cobblestone driveway. The wide entry hallway with ultra high ceilings and wood & stone floors welcome you to the dazzling two story dining room with a coffered ceiling and a formal two story living room with a custom ornate fireplace. Beautiful stone floors guide you to the sophisticated family room with marble slab fireplace and wooden built-ins. Across is the awe inspiring kitchen with a beautiful island and breakfast bar, designer stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and all conveniences for the gourmet chef. Three guest en-suite,stunning office with custom built-ins, a gym and laundry room complete the main floor. Upstairs, the romantic master suite showcases a fireplace, incredible duel walk-in closets, and large wrap around balcony with views of the backyard. The massive spa-like master bath boasts soaring ceilings, large rain shower, dual vanity, and a soaking tub. The sprawling grounds feature a sparkling pool & spa,BBQ center, Large Sports Court, spacious elevated entertainment area and pool cabana. Additional conveniences include 4 car garage and upgraded security system. A true one-of-a-kind estate, near fine dining, shopping, & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16020 Valley Vista Boulevard have any available units?
16020 Valley Vista Boulevard has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16020 Valley Vista Boulevard have?
Some of 16020 Valley Vista Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16020 Valley Vista Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
16020 Valley Vista Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16020 Valley Vista Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 16020 Valley Vista Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16020 Valley Vista Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 16020 Valley Vista Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 16020 Valley Vista Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16020 Valley Vista Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16020 Valley Vista Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 16020 Valley Vista Boulevard has a pool.
Does 16020 Valley Vista Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 16020 Valley Vista Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 16020 Valley Vista Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 16020 Valley Vista Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
