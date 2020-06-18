16020 Valley Vista Boulevard

Amenities

Escape to this enchanting Spanish Estate unlike any other, redefining luxury with every square inch of the property. Guests are invited through large iron gates that open to an expansive circular cobblestone driveway. The wide entry hallway with ultra high ceilings and wood & stone floors welcome you to the dazzling two story dining room with a coffered ceiling and a formal two story living room with a custom ornate fireplace. Beautiful stone floors guide you to the sophisticated family room with marble slab fireplace and wooden built-ins. Across is the awe inspiring kitchen with a beautiful island and breakfast bar, designer stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and all conveniences for the gourmet chef. Three guest en-suite,stunning office with custom built-ins, a gym and laundry room complete the main floor. Upstairs, the romantic master suite showcases a fireplace, incredible duel walk-in closets, and large wrap around balcony with views of the backyard. The massive spa-like master bath boasts soaring ceilings, large rain shower, dual vanity, and a soaking tub. The sprawling grounds feature a sparkling pool & spa,BBQ center, Large Sports Court, spacious elevated entertainment area and pool cabana. Additional conveniences include 4 car garage and upgraded security system. A true one-of-a-kind estate, near fine dining, shopping, & more.