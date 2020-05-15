1601 N Fuller Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Location,Location,Immaculate one level Townhouse and sleek remodeled corner unit of Sunset Blvd with 2 suites bedrooms and 2.5 Baths just a few blokes from Runyon canyon. Master bedrooms with its own south-facing balcony and wrap around balcony with walls of glass,allow for natural light to float through out, the open floor plan, Gorgeous upgrades wood flooring, crown molding granite counter tops in the kitchen and stunning custom back splash, and open kitchen with center Island, deep sink and self closing drawers, pantry,and large living area ,Fire place, wet bar,and dining area with high and lighting, smooth ceiling, surround sound. Beautiful light fixtures! custom drapes and window coverings. Mirrored wardrobes, custom closet organizers and modern title with glass accents in baths,beautiful living furniture sets and bar and dinning set plus all 2 bedrooms has furniture set too

Eco-washer /dryer ,additional storage and build in with shelving.

Amazing Roof -Top Pool / SPA and spectacular 360 degree Views of Los Angeles

Gated, Secure 2 Car garage plus one for Guest parking

Near by Shopping Center Ralph's

Don't miss it !!!