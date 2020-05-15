All apartments in Los Angeles
1601 N Fuller Avenue N

1601 North Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1601 North Fuller Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Location,Location,Immaculate one level Townhouse and sleek remodeled corner unit of Sunset Blvd with 2 suites bedrooms and 2.5 Baths just a few blokes from Runyon canyon. Master bedrooms with its own south-facing balcony and wrap around balcony with walls of glass,allow for natural light to float through out, the open floor plan, Gorgeous upgrades wood flooring, crown molding granite counter tops in the kitchen and stunning custom back splash, and open kitchen with center Island, deep sink and self closing drawers, pantry,and large living area ,Fire place, wet bar,and dining area with high and lighting, smooth ceiling, surround sound. Beautiful light fixtures! custom drapes and window coverings. Mirrored wardrobes, custom closet organizers and modern title with glass accents in baths,beautiful living furniture sets and bar and dinning set plus all 2 bedrooms has furniture set too
Eco-washer /dryer ,additional storage and build in with shelving.
Amazing Roof -Top Pool / SPA and spectacular 360 degree Views of Los Angeles
Gated, Secure 2 Car garage plus one for Guest parking
Near by Shopping Center Ralph's
Don't miss it !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 N Fuller Avenue N have any available units?
1601 N Fuller Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 N Fuller Avenue N have?
Some of 1601 N Fuller Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 N Fuller Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
1601 N Fuller Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 N Fuller Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 1601 N Fuller Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1601 N Fuller Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 1601 N Fuller Avenue N offers parking.
Does 1601 N Fuller Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 N Fuller Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 N Fuller Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 1601 N Fuller Avenue N has a pool.
Does 1601 N Fuller Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 1601 N Fuller Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 N Fuller Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 N Fuller Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
