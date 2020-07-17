All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
16 Voyage Street
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:36 PM

16 Voyage Street

16 Voyage Street · No Longer Available
Location

16 Voyage Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
16 Voyage Street Available 11/01/19 Contemporary Masterpiece In Marina Del Rey! - Located in the coveted Silver Strand area of Marina del Rey, this 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom house features soaring ceilings and an expansive patio off of the living room giving this home the quintessential California indoor/outdoor feel. The chef's kitchen provides ample space for all your culinary needs with a huge island and wide plank oak floors. The second floor has two spacious bedrooms, while the third floor is entirely dedicated to the master suite. Complete with oversized closets, double vanities, and a large deck, this is truly the master suite of your dreams. The master bath is incredibly unique featuring sliding doors so you can open them to enjoy the ocean breeze while soaking in the tub. The entire house is bathed in natural light and just a couple steps to the beach!

(RLNE4951456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Voyage Street have any available units?
16 Voyage Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 16 Voyage Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 Voyage Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Voyage Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Voyage Street is pet friendly.
Does 16 Voyage Street offer parking?
No, 16 Voyage Street does not offer parking.
Does 16 Voyage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Voyage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Voyage Street have a pool?
No, 16 Voyage Street does not have a pool.
Does 16 Voyage Street have accessible units?
No, 16 Voyage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Voyage Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Voyage Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Voyage Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Voyage Street does not have units with air conditioning.
