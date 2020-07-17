Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

16 Voyage Street Available 11/01/19 Contemporary Masterpiece In Marina Del Rey! - Located in the coveted Silver Strand area of Marina del Rey, this 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom house features soaring ceilings and an expansive patio off of the living room giving this home the quintessential California indoor/outdoor feel. The chef's kitchen provides ample space for all your culinary needs with a huge island and wide plank oak floors. The second floor has two spacious bedrooms, while the third floor is entirely dedicated to the master suite. Complete with oversized closets, double vanities, and a large deck, this is truly the master suite of your dreams. The master bath is incredibly unique featuring sliding doors so you can open them to enjoy the ocean breeze while soaking in the tub. The entire house is bathed in natural light and just a couple steps to the beach!



(RLNE4951456)