16 QUARTERDECK Street

**Available Immediately** Enjoy unbelievable ocean, city, and mountain views from this beautifully remodeled 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom + loft townhome in the heart of Marina Del Rey. You will be captivated by the dramatic vaulted ceilings, open living area with fireplace, and a chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, quartz countertops, marble backsplash, custom cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs features a loft/office, 2 bedrooms including the master suite with an en-suite spa-like bathroom with steam shower/separate tub, and plenty of closet space, and an expansive private rooftop deck with head on ocean views. Unit also includes 2 parking spaces and smart home system. Silicon Beach living at its finest!