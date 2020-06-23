All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16 QUARTERDECK Street

16 E Quarterdeck St · No Longer Available
Location

16 E Quarterdeck St, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
**Available Immediately** Enjoy unbelievable ocean, city, and mountain views from this beautifully remodeled 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom + loft townhome in the heart of Marina Del Rey. You will be captivated by the dramatic vaulted ceilings, open living area with fireplace, and a chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, quartz countertops, marble backsplash, custom cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs features a loft/office, 2 bedrooms including the master suite with an en-suite spa-like bathroom with steam shower/separate tub, and plenty of closet space, and an expansive private rooftop deck with head on ocean views. Unit also includes 2 parking spaces and smart home system. Silicon Beach living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 QUARTERDECK Street have any available units?
16 QUARTERDECK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 QUARTERDECK Street have?
Some of 16 QUARTERDECK Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 QUARTERDECK Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 QUARTERDECK Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 QUARTERDECK Street pet-friendly?
No, 16 QUARTERDECK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16 QUARTERDECK Street offer parking?
Yes, 16 QUARTERDECK Street does offer parking.
Does 16 QUARTERDECK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 QUARTERDECK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 QUARTERDECK Street have a pool?
No, 16 QUARTERDECK Street does not have a pool.
Does 16 QUARTERDECK Street have accessible units?
No, 16 QUARTERDECK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 QUARTERDECK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 QUARTERDECK Street has units with dishwashers.
