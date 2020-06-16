15984 Tobin Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking pool garage

WOW what a stunning South of the Boulevard lease! Welcome to the Prestigious Royal Woods neighborhood! Located top of the world on a lusch Cul-De-Sac! Truly 2 stories of gracious and flowing beauty! 5 bedrooms plus 3 baths with almost 3.100 SqFt of flowing floor plan! Double entry doors with beveled-pebbled glass lead to a majestic and large expansive home. Hardwood flooring throughout! Tile counters sparkle with sheen! Plantation Shutters! Entertain your guests in living room accented by a spectacular rock formation hardscape wood burning fireplace! Cooks kitchen is great for the chef! Pristine white cabinets and tile counters are sure to delight! There is an eat-in kitchen plus dining area! New double oven and new cooktop add to the amenities! Refrigerator and more! Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Windows of glass and awe lead to the landscaped over 15.000 SqFt yard which boasts covered patio area - sparkling pool and side area great for lounging or a dog run! Washer and dryer included in private laundry room! 2 car attached direct access garage! Central HVAC, Copper Plumbing, Smooth Ceilings! No Sepulveda Blvd or Freeway noise! Peaceful! Dedicated neighborhood armed patrol! Close to Ventura Blvd and all the trendy spots! Check out our virtual website https://embed.ricohtours.com/58639bca-192d-4f97-aa4a-36804dc7b224/