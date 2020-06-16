All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

15984 Tobin Way

15984 Tobin Way · No Longer Available
Location

15984 Tobin Way, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
WOW what a stunning South of the Boulevard lease! Welcome to the Prestigious Royal Woods neighborhood! Located top of the world on a lusch Cul-De-Sac! Truly 2 stories of gracious and flowing beauty! 5 bedrooms plus 3 baths with almost 3.100 SqFt of flowing floor plan! Double entry doors with beveled-pebbled glass lead to a majestic and large expansive home. Hardwood flooring throughout! Tile counters sparkle with sheen! Plantation Shutters! Entertain your guests in living room accented by a spectacular rock formation hardscape wood burning fireplace! Cooks kitchen is great for the chef! Pristine white cabinets and tile counters are sure to delight! There is an eat-in kitchen plus dining area! New double oven and new cooktop add to the amenities! Refrigerator and more! Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Windows of glass and awe lead to the landscaped over 15.000 SqFt yard which boasts covered patio area - sparkling pool and side area great for lounging or a dog run! Washer and dryer included in private laundry room! 2 car attached direct access garage! Central HVAC, Copper Plumbing, Smooth Ceilings! No Sepulveda Blvd or Freeway noise! Peaceful! Dedicated neighborhood armed patrol! Close to Ventura Blvd and all the trendy spots! Check out our virtual website https://embed.ricohtours.com/58639bca-192d-4f97-aa4a-36804dc7b224/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15984 Tobin Way have any available units?
15984 Tobin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15984 Tobin Way have?
Some of 15984 Tobin Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15984 Tobin Way currently offering any rent specials?
15984 Tobin Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15984 Tobin Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15984 Tobin Way is pet friendly.
Does 15984 Tobin Way offer parking?
Yes, 15984 Tobin Way does offer parking.
Does 15984 Tobin Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15984 Tobin Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15984 Tobin Way have a pool?
Yes, 15984 Tobin Way has a pool.
Does 15984 Tobin Way have accessible units?
No, 15984 Tobin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15984 Tobin Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15984 Tobin Way does not have units with dishwashers.
