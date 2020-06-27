All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

1597 Grandola Ave.

1597 Grandola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1597 Grandola Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House in Eagle Rock - Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home with patio area and a large updated front yard that includes a lemon, tangerine, guava, and persimmon trees! This home features refinished hardwood flooring in the living room, the dining room and the bedrooms. The kitchen and bathroom have tile flooring. The kitchen has NEW stainless range with hood, NEW refrigerator and NEW plumbing fixtures. The laundry room has washer and dryer hook-ups and it is located next to the kitchen. Upgraded electrical outlets and light switches throughout the house. NEW wall heater located in the living room and window AC in a bedroom. The interior and exterior have been freshly painted. Driveway and garage available with the house. Owner pays for the gardener. The house is centrally located between Downtown LA, Glendale, Pasadena, and Burbank. Minutes away from the Metro Gold Line, Buses, and the 710, Glendale, and 134/210 freeways.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5767348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1597 Grandola Ave. have any available units?
1597 Grandola Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1597 Grandola Ave. have?
Some of 1597 Grandola Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1597 Grandola Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1597 Grandola Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1597 Grandola Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1597 Grandola Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1597 Grandola Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1597 Grandola Ave. offers parking.
Does 1597 Grandola Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1597 Grandola Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1597 Grandola Ave. have a pool?
No, 1597 Grandola Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1597 Grandola Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1597 Grandola Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1597 Grandola Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1597 Grandola Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

