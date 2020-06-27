1597 Grandola Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House in Eagle Rock - Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home with patio area and a large updated front yard that includes a lemon, tangerine, guava, and persimmon trees! This home features refinished hardwood flooring in the living room, the dining room and the bedrooms. The kitchen and bathroom have tile flooring. The kitchen has NEW stainless range with hood, NEW refrigerator and NEW plumbing fixtures. The laundry room has washer and dryer hook-ups and it is located next to the kitchen. Upgraded electrical outlets and light switches throughout the house. NEW wall heater located in the living room and window AC in a bedroom. The interior and exterior have been freshly painted. Driveway and garage available with the house. Owner pays for the gardener. The house is centrally located between Downtown LA, Glendale, Pasadena, and Burbank. Minutes away from the Metro Gold Line, Buses, and the 710, Glendale, and 134/210 freeways.



To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.



No Pets Allowed



