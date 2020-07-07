15904 Bassett St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/20ec57b081 ---- One of our Van Nuys homes for rent is this charming 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house. It features high vaulted ceilings, beautiful wood floors, and plenty of windows throughout. The spacious and bright living area comes with a lovely fireplace and leads right into the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a nice backslash, and lots of cabinets for storage. Thereï¿½??s also a good-sized formal dining area that could fit a big table. The bedrooms have ample closet space and beautiful skylights. The main bath includes a vanity, extra cabinets for storage, and a shower-tub combo. The backyard is equipped with a hot tub, and is perfect for outdoor entertaining! This home also comes with a laundry area with a washer and a dryer. This might be your next home! PMI Golden State 15303 Ventura Blvd # 900, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, USA Phone: 1 424-272-8989 Bathtub Central Ac Disposal Parking Pets Allowed Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit