All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15904 Bassett St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15904 Bassett St
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:41 PM

15904 Bassett St

15904 Bassett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15904 Bassett Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/20ec57b081 ---- One of our Van Nuys homes for rent is this charming 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house. It features high vaulted ceilings, beautiful wood floors, and plenty of windows throughout. The spacious and bright living area comes with a lovely fireplace and leads right into the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a nice backslash, and lots of cabinets for storage. Thereï¿½??s also a good-sized formal dining area that could fit a big table. The bedrooms have ample closet space and beautiful skylights. The main bath includes a vanity, extra cabinets for storage, and a shower-tub combo. The backyard is equipped with a hot tub, and is perfect for outdoor entertaining! This home also comes with a laundry area with a washer and a dryer. This might be your next home! PMI Golden State 15303 Ventura Blvd # 900, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, USA Phone: 1 424-272-8989 Bathtub Central Ac Disposal Parking Pets Allowed Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15904 Bassett St have any available units?
15904 Bassett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15904 Bassett St have?
Some of 15904 Bassett St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15904 Bassett St currently offering any rent specials?
15904 Bassett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15904 Bassett St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15904 Bassett St is pet friendly.
Does 15904 Bassett St offer parking?
Yes, 15904 Bassett St offers parking.
Does 15904 Bassett St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15904 Bassett St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15904 Bassett St have a pool?
No, 15904 Bassett St does not have a pool.
Does 15904 Bassett St have accessible units?
No, 15904 Bassett St does not have accessible units.
Does 15904 Bassett St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15904 Bassett St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College