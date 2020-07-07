15904 Bassett St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/20ec57b081 ---- One of our Van Nuys homes for rent is this charming 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house. It features high vaulted ceilings, beautiful wood floors, and plenty of windows throughout. The spacious and bright living area comes with a lovely fireplace and leads right into the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a nice backslash, and lots of cabinets for storage. Thereï¿½??s also a good-sized formal dining area that could fit a big table. The bedrooms have ample closet space and beautiful skylights. The main bath includes a vanity, extra cabinets for storage, and a shower-tub combo. The backyard is equipped with a hot tub, and is perfect for outdoor entertaining! This home also comes with a laundry area with a washer and a dryer. This might be your next home! PMI Golden State 15303 Ventura Blvd # 900, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, USA Phone: 1 424-272-8989 Bathtub Central Ac Disposal Parking Pets Allowed Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit