Los Angeles, CA
1587 Chickasaw Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1587 Chickasaw Avenue

1587 Chickasaw Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1587 Chickasaw Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very cute Eagle Rock, LA Spanish single story home located 2 blocks from Colorado Blvd. Northeast of Los Angeles, located between Glendale & Pasadena. Close proximity to the Burbank Studios, Burbank Airport, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and home to Occidental College.The bedroom wing includes Two Bedrooms, a Small Office and Bathroom. This cute home is approximately 1,142 sq.ft., the lot is just under 7,000 sq.ft per tax assessor with lots of room to enjoy a private yard and plenty of roomto plant a garden. The living room displays decorative fireplace, high ceiling, sliding glass door to access the patio and the large backyard. Adjacent to the living room is a formal dining with direct access to the kitchen. The kitchen design includes an alcove for your kitchen table with window view to the backyard. A separate room stores the water heater, utility sink.*Detached Garage*Hardwood floors & linoleum kitchen & bathroom*2 bedrooms + office*Local coffee houses,diners, restaurants, markets and shops*Water & Gardener included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1587 Chickasaw Avenue have any available units?
1587 Chickasaw Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1587 Chickasaw Avenue have?
Some of 1587 Chickasaw Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1587 Chickasaw Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1587 Chickasaw Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1587 Chickasaw Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1587 Chickasaw Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1587 Chickasaw Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1587 Chickasaw Avenue offers parking.
Does 1587 Chickasaw Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1587 Chickasaw Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1587 Chickasaw Avenue have a pool?
No, 1587 Chickasaw Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1587 Chickasaw Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1587 Chickasaw Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1587 Chickasaw Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1587 Chickasaw Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
