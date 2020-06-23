1587 Chickasaw Avenue

Amenities

Very cute Eagle Rock, LA Spanish single story home located 2 blocks from Colorado Blvd. Northeast of Los Angeles, located between Glendale & Pasadena. Close proximity to the Burbank Studios, Burbank Airport, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and home to Occidental College.The bedroom wing includes Two Bedrooms, a Small Office and Bathroom. This cute home is approximately 1,142 sq.ft., the lot is just under 7,000 sq.ft per tax assessor with lots of room to enjoy a private yard and plenty of roomto plant a garden. The living room displays decorative fireplace, high ceiling, sliding glass door to access the patio and the large backyard. Adjacent to the living room is a formal dining with direct access to the kitchen. The kitchen design includes an alcove for your kitchen table with window view to the backyard. A separate room stores the water heater, utility sink.*Detached Garage*Hardwood floors & linoleum kitchen & bathroom*2 bedrooms + office*Local coffee houses,diners, restaurants, markets and shops*Water & Gardener included