Los Angeles, CA
15800 SHERMAN Way
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

15800 SHERMAN Way

15800 Sherman Way · No Longer Available
Location

15800 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Down a hidden private drive lies a magical Spanish compound that is as lovely as it is unique. The walled and gated property is an unexpected surprise that transports you to another era. The main home features 3 bedrooms and boasts rustic character and original charm with hardwood floors, fireplaces and original architectural details. Your private slice of Ojai-in-the-City, this property also features two detached guest cottages, one a studio with private bath and kitchenette and the other a one bedroom also with kitchenette and private bath. The astounding grounds, a massive acre of mature trees, private lawns and gardens, features a swimming pool and large motor-court. Originally part of a 19th century ranch, the home was constructed in the 1930s and has its historic pedigree beautifully intact. Available eclectically furnished or unfurnished, endless opportunities abound with the unique configuration and private setting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15800 SHERMAN Way have any available units?
15800 SHERMAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15800 SHERMAN Way have?
Some of 15800 SHERMAN Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15800 SHERMAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
15800 SHERMAN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15800 SHERMAN Way pet-friendly?
No, 15800 SHERMAN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15800 SHERMAN Way offer parking?
Yes, 15800 SHERMAN Way offers parking.
Does 15800 SHERMAN Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15800 SHERMAN Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15800 SHERMAN Way have a pool?
Yes, 15800 SHERMAN Way has a pool.
Does 15800 SHERMAN Way have accessible units?
No, 15800 SHERMAN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15800 SHERMAN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15800 SHERMAN Way has units with dishwashers.

