15800 SHERMAN Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Down a hidden private drive lies a magical Spanish compound that is as lovely as it is unique. The walled and gated property is an unexpected surprise that transports you to another era. The main home features 3 bedrooms and boasts rustic character and original charm with hardwood floors, fireplaces and original architectural details. Your private slice of Ojai-in-the-City, this property also features two detached guest cottages, one a studio with private bath and kitchenette and the other a one bedroom also with kitchenette and private bath. The astounding grounds, a massive acre of mature trees, private lawns and gardens, features a swimming pool and large motor-court. Originally part of a 19th century ranch, the home was constructed in the 1930s and has its historic pedigree beautifully intact. Available eclectically furnished or unfurnished, endless opportunities abound with the unique configuration and private setting