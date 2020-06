Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is the one you've been waiting for! This home has been completely remodeled throughout. Beautiful dark laminate floors throughout, recessed lighting, vinyl windows, brand new kitchen, master bedroom with en suite, new interior and exterior paint and gutters. Attached 2 car garage with laundry hookups. Grassy front yard for the kids, covered backyard patio located in the desirable Green Meadows community.

Tenant to provide their own refrigerator. Open House Sunday March 8th 12-2pm,