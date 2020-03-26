All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM

1575 N Munson ave

1575 Munson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1575 Munson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Eagle Rock

Amenities

w/d hookup
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Great one bedroom one bathroom unit, with laundry hookups. Excellent location close to Anderson Field and Occidental College. GREAT LOCATION: Minutes from shops, restaurants, park, transportation, Gold Ribbon Award Schools -Eagle Rock High, Junior High & Elementary, Glendale City College, Pasadena City College, Cal-Tech, NASA JPL, and Eagle Rock Plaza. Also within a few miles of The Americana Mall, the Glendale Galleria, Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA), Pasadena and Glendale with Easy access to 2, 5, 110, 134, and 210 freeways. Across the street from Occidental College

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 N Munson ave have any available units?
1575 N Munson ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1575 N Munson ave currently offering any rent specials?
1575 N Munson ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 N Munson ave pet-friendly?
No, 1575 N Munson ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1575 N Munson ave offer parking?
No, 1575 N Munson ave does not offer parking.
Does 1575 N Munson ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1575 N Munson ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 N Munson ave have a pool?
No, 1575 N Munson ave does not have a pool.
Does 1575 N Munson ave have accessible units?
No, 1575 N Munson ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 N Munson ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1575 N Munson ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1575 N Munson ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1575 N Munson ave does not have units with air conditioning.
