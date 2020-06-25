All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

15740 Cobalt St

15740 Cobalt Street · No Longer Available
Location

15740 Cobalt Street, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom Sylmar home - This spacious 3 bedroom 1.75 bath home has a large homey kitchen with a cute breakfast nook. All 3 bedrooms have great closet space. Lots of storage throughout the house. Non-warranted washer and dryer included for your use! In the back youll find a great yard with a large covered patio! Guest house in back is NOT included. FRONT HOUSE only. Rent includes water and gardener. No pets allowed.

Located between I-5 (Encinitas) and San Fernando Road/ Roxford and Bledsoe. Available 8/10/19. The property is vacant and available.You are welcome to go by any time to check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-RENT (7368)to schedule an appointment to see the inside

Minimum one year lease. Good credit and fully verifiable income only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over the age of 18) to be submitted with applications. No exceptions

Schools: El Dorado Elementary, Olive Vista Middle School, Sylmar High School & San Fernando High School

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3045781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15740 Cobalt St have any available units?
15740 Cobalt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 15740 Cobalt St currently offering any rent specials?
15740 Cobalt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15740 Cobalt St pet-friendly?
No, 15740 Cobalt St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15740 Cobalt St offer parking?
No, 15740 Cobalt St does not offer parking.
Does 15740 Cobalt St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15740 Cobalt St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15740 Cobalt St have a pool?
No, 15740 Cobalt St does not have a pool.
Does 15740 Cobalt St have accessible units?
No, 15740 Cobalt St does not have accessible units.
Does 15740 Cobalt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15740 Cobalt St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15740 Cobalt St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15740 Cobalt St does not have units with air conditioning.
