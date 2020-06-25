15740 Cobalt St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Great 3 bedroom Sylmar home - This spacious 3 bedroom 1.75 bath home has a large homey kitchen with a cute breakfast nook. All 3 bedrooms have great closet space. Lots of storage throughout the house. Non-warranted washer and dryer included for your use! In the back youll find a great yard with a large covered patio! Guest house in back is NOT included. FRONT HOUSE only. Rent includes water and gardener. No pets allowed.



Located between I-5 (Encinitas) and San Fernando Road/ Roxford and Bledsoe. Available 8/10/19. The property is vacant and available.You are welcome to go by any time to check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-RENT (7368)to schedule an appointment to see the inside



Minimum one year lease. Good credit and fully verifiable income only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over the age of 18) to be submitted with applications. No exceptions



Schools: El Dorado Elementary, Olive Vista Middle School, Sylmar High School & San Fernando High School



No Pets Allowed



