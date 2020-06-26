All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 16 2019 at 2:06 AM

15715 Addison Street

15715 Addison Street · No Longer Available
Location

15715 Addison Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will fall in love from the moment you step on to this Impeccable Charming, Single-Story Traditional Encino home. The Well-Maintained Home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with 2,177 square feet, Hardwood Floors, Recess lights, New interior paint, Washer/Dryer hook-up in Kitchen, Newer mirror closet doors, New bathroom vanities and Beautiful French doors with a load of Charm and Character. Enjoy those Special Gatherings with Friends and Family in a Plush Private Backyard with Gorgeous Patio Deck. This gem of a property has a Spacious driveway which leads into a Private two-car garage with
tons of storage cabinets. Conveniently located -near shopping centers, restaurants, schools and easy access to major freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15715 Addison Street have any available units?
15715 Addison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15715 Addison Street have?
Some of 15715 Addison Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15715 Addison Street currently offering any rent specials?
15715 Addison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15715 Addison Street pet-friendly?
No, 15715 Addison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15715 Addison Street offer parking?
Yes, 15715 Addison Street offers parking.
Does 15715 Addison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15715 Addison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15715 Addison Street have a pool?
No, 15715 Addison Street does not have a pool.
Does 15715 Addison Street have accessible units?
No, 15715 Addison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15715 Addison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15715 Addison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
