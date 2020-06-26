15715 Addison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

You will fall in love from the moment you step on to this Impeccable Charming, Single-Story Traditional Encino home. The Well-Maintained Home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with 2,177 square feet, Hardwood Floors, Recess lights, New interior paint, Washer/Dryer hook-up in Kitchen, Newer mirror closet doors, New bathroom vanities and Beautiful French doors with a load of Charm and Character. Enjoy those Special Gatherings with Friends and Family in a Plush Private Backyard with Gorgeous Patio Deck. This gem of a property has a Spacious driveway which leads into a Private two-car garage with

tons of storage cabinets. Conveniently located -near shopping centers, restaurants, schools and easy access to major freeways.