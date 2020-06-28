15710 Dickens St

Amenities
15710 Dickens Street
Lovely S. of Ventura Blvd. home located in covetous Lanai Elementary School district.New kitchen with high end wood cabinets, granite counters, recessed lights, breakfast counter and Viking stainless steel appliances. Breakfast room right off the kitchen and a formal dining room, that looks out to another patio through the updated sliding french doors. Real wood floors throughout. No carpeting! There is an teardrop shaped pool with covered patio from the kitchen and private patio outside the master bedroom. Huge living room with vaulted ceilings and beautiful fireplace. Three spacious bedrooms with ample closet space in each. Walk in closet in master bedroom and private patio. Bedroom three bathroom walks out to the pool and covered patio area. Oversized 2 car attached garage has roll up door and Washer/dryer. Direct access into the home from the garage. Walk to Ventura Blvd., restaurants and shops. Easy access to 101 and 405 freeways. 1 pet may be considered.
(RLNE5076528)