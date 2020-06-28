All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

15710 Dickens St

15710 Dickens Street · No Longer Available
Location

15710 Dickens Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15710 Dickens Street
Lovely S. of Ventura Blvd. home located in covetous Lanai Elementary School district.New kitchen with high end wood cabinets, granite counters, recessed lights, breakfast counter and Viking stainless steel appliances. Breakfast room right off the kitchen and a formal dining room, that looks out to another patio through the updated sliding french doors. Real wood floors throughout. No carpeting! There is an teardrop shaped pool with covered patio from the kitchen and private patio outside the master bedroom. Huge living room with vaulted ceilings and beautiful fireplace. Three spacious bedrooms with ample closet space in each. Walk in closet in master bedroom and private patio. Bedroom three bathroom walks out to the pool and covered patio area. Oversized 2 car attached garage has roll up door and Washer/dryer. Direct access into the home from the garage. Walk to Ventura Blvd., restaurants and shops. Easy access to 101 and 405 freeways. 1 pet may be considered.

(RLNE5076528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15710 Dickens St have any available units?
15710 Dickens St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15710 Dickens St have?
Some of 15710 Dickens St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15710 Dickens St currently offering any rent specials?
15710 Dickens St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15710 Dickens St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15710 Dickens St is pet friendly.
Does 15710 Dickens St offer parking?
Yes, 15710 Dickens St offers parking.
Does 15710 Dickens St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15710 Dickens St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15710 Dickens St have a pool?
Yes, 15710 Dickens St has a pool.
Does 15710 Dickens St have accessible units?
No, 15710 Dickens St does not have accessible units.
Does 15710 Dickens St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15710 Dickens St has units with dishwashers.
