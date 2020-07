Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Top floor, very large 3 bedrooms +2.5 bathrooms in prime and desirable Westwood, south of Wilshire. Open floor plan, light and bright unit, with a Large and inviting living room, dining room that leads to a grand and private balcony. Walking distance to Westwood vilage, UCLA campus, shops, restaurants & shopping malls. Other features, high ceilings, engineered wood flooring, dishwasher, walking closets, plenty of built ins, and tons of daylight sun and much more!