Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Granada Hills Condominium with Incredible Views! Ready for Move In! - This beautiful two story condominium sits in the very desirable Granada Village HOA. The unit has a private court yard that enters into a beautiful entry that leads to a beautiful living room with wood flooring and decorative fireplace. There is also access to your private court yard. The kitchen has granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. There is ample counter space and cabinet space as well. There is a informal dining area from the kitchen as well as a formal dining room area. There is also a guest bathroom. Down stairs you will find a well sized bedroom with closet. There is a full bathroom with tub. The large master bedroom has lots of closet space and private bathroom with stand up shower. The hallway has plenty of linen storage. There are breath taking views from the private balcony off the formal dining area and master bedroom. There is a two car garage with built-in shelves and washer/dryer hookups. The community has pool/spa and is close to hiking trails, freeways and minutes away from great restaurants and shopping. Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing. Landlord prefers no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5615877)